Multiple car crash shuts down Interstate 87 in Wake County

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on Interstate 87 near Hodge Road has resulted in a large police response shutting down the road.This started shortly before 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-87.Chopper 11 flew over the scene to reveal at least three cars damaged in a crash. Officers were diverting traffic off northbound I-87 onto Hodge Road. Southbound lanes remained open but traffic was slowed in both directions.Initial reports suggest the driver who caused the crash was speeding. Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about this breaking news event.