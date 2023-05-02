The crash caused trash to be littered all over the interstate in both directions.

Raleigh crash forces I-40 down to one lane in both directions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 40 at Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh is down to one lane in both directions because of an overturned truck.

The crash caused trash to be littered all over the interstate in both directions.

Police are urging drivers are urged to find an alternate route. Tryon Road and Glenwood Avenue are possible ways to get around the traffic mess.

Officers on scene are working to determine if the tractor-trailer hit the median or hit the bridge causing the big backup.

