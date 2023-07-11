Several ramp closures on I-440 could cause delays around Raleigh

Several ramp closures on I-440 could cause delays around Raleigh | Real time traffic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a traffic alert for drivers in Raleigh.

Some motorists could encounter several temporary ramp closures on the beltline.

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews closed the Interstate 440 West ramp to Melbourne Road during the weekend.

NCDOT is re-constructing the ramp in what will be its final pattern.

SEE ALSO: 'All ships rise with the rising tide': Fuquay-Varina businesses enjoy fruits of town's rapid growth

The work is expected to last through July 17.

In the meantime, crews plan to start constructing a new section of I-440 West between Western Boulevard and Melbourne Road.

It will require periodic overnight closures of the right lane of the beltline and possibly the ramp from Western Boulevard to I-440 West.

Crews also closed the I-440 East ramp to Jones Franklin Road.

That temporary closure will allow crews to repair the ramp damaged by recent storms.