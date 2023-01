1 killed in Raleigh crash on I-440, traffic being diverted onto Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a crash that diverted traffic on Interstate 440 at Glenwood Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 11 flew over the site of the crash and saw a white vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Raleigh Police Department tweeted that traffic on that part of I-440 was being directed onto Glenwood Avenue as a detour.

Two lanes have reopened.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. It's not known when all lanes will be back open.