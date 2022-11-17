Raleigh tree lighting 2022: Unofficial start to the holiday season coming Friday

It's time to turn on the lights for the Downtown Raleigh Tree this holiday season!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's time to turn on the lights for the Downtown Raleigh Tree this holiday season!

Every year Raleigh kicks off the holiday season by lighting a huge tree downtown in front of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

This year the event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The tree lighting will happen shortly after 6:15 p.m.

The event includes free photos with Santa, live music, delicious food and tons of local vendors from the Raleigh Night Market.

If you cant make it out to the event in person, you can watch the tree lighting live on ABC11 and the ABC11 North Carolina app for your connected device.

Another sign of the holiday season is the Raleigh Christmas Parade. It will take place Saturday morning and here's everything you need to know about it.