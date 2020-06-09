Possible break-in at Raleigh shooting range prompts heavy police response

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are responding to a break-in at Triangle Shooting Academy on Mt. Herman Road on Tuesday morning.

A tactical team has arrived as a precaution in a reported burglary. Police aren't sure if there's anyone inside and haven't made contact with anyone. A call was made to police around 4 a.m. after an alarm went off inside the business.

In September 2018, three people broke into the academy and stole nearly two dozen handguns in less than a minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimerobberyguns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Vote to reopen bars, gyms happening Tuesday
What does defunding police really mean? Raleigh activists explain
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Army 'open' to discussion on renaming Fort Bragg
Rocky Mount council votes 7-1 to remove Confederate monument
Dunkin' hiring for 25,000 positions across country
Show More
Triton grads celebrated with graduation walk
Remains of Fort Bragg paratrooper found on NC coast
Raleigh has most black-owned businesses in entire state
Wake County deputies find stolen grave markers
LATEST: Raleigh demonstrations continue as city lifts curfew
More TOP STORIES News