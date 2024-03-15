Unseasonably warm temperatures bring people out to Chavis Park

WATCH LIVE

Josh Chapin Image
ByJosh Chapin
Friday, March 15, 2024 3:36AM
People in Raleigh enjoyed the warm weather Thursday at Chavis Park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A little encouragement goes a long way.

That is why Lakisha Hamer was at Chavis Park in Raleigh on Thursday evening.

"We came out here to get dirty, we came out here to get sweaty," said Hamer, who was the leader of a group fitness class.

The weather was ideal for her classes or just about anything outdoors.

Lakisha's class has been mostly outside since the pandemic even in the cold but Thursday was a welcome change to help people sweat those calories away.

"Fit is the new it so that's what I'm trying to do," Lakisha said. "Help them with their fitness."

Some people walked around the track at the park. We also saw spring football practice and parents and their kids on the jungle gyms.

Others enjoyed a walk down Glenwood South in Raleigh.

"Just keep a sweater on you, even if it's 80 degrees," said Ahymad Flowers.

