Raleigh man dies in single-car crash after hitting bridge rail, crashing into woods

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man was killed in a crash on S. Wilmington Street overnight.

The driver slammed into a bridge rail, got back onto the road and went off the road a second time, going into the woods and crashing into several trees. The wreck around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver, Williford Cox, was the only person inside the vehicle. Police believe he was unconscious before crashing the car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and City Farm Drive.

No other drivers or cars were involved.
