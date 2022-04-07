Raleigh Police investigate after person shot in the legs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police told ABC11 that one person was shot on Thursday afternoon while he was sitting in his car.

It happened in the 500 block of Drolmond Drive.

Officers said a 22-year-old man was shot in both legs. One was a graze wound and the other shot went through his other leg.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Earlier reports indicated that the shooting was a homicide, but RPD said later that was not the case.

The case remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighhomicide investigationman shotraleigh police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham Police at active scene where 2 people shot, 1 dead
Off and on rain as isolated severe storms move through
Watch out for these red flags when booking your summer travel
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
'Hopefully they stay': Some industries still face staffing challenges
Meet the Durham student competing in the national spelling bee
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
Show More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Raleigh HBCU launches first women's rowing team
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
New museum honoring NC National Guard opens in Raleigh
Raleigh police want help solving bus stop homicide
More TOP STORIES News