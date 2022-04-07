Raleigh Police investigate after person shot in the legs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police told ABC11 that one person was shot on Thursday afternoon while he was sitting in his car.It happened in the 500 block of Drolmond Drive.Officers said a 22-year-old man was shot in both legs. One was a graze wound and the other shot went through his other leg.His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.Earlier reports indicated that the shooting was a homicide, but RPD said later that was not the case.The case remains under investigation.Check back for updates.