unc

UNC English professor, renowned author Randall Kenan dies at 57

Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57. (Courtesy of UNC Department of English and Comparative Literature website)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Randall Kenan, an author whose stories explored the experience of being Black and gay in the American South, has died. He was 57.

The University of North Carolina, where he taught as an English professor, confirmed his death Saturday. A cause was not immediately available.

"We lost an incredible friend, colleague, mentor, professor & literary giant. Our collective hearts are aching with grief at the loss of Professor Randall Kenan," the official Twitter of English & Comparative Literature at UNC wrote.


Kenan grew up in North Carolina and attended UNC as well, receiving his undergraduate degree in 1985.

His 1992 collection of short stories set in the fictional town of Tim's Creek, North Carolina, Let the Dead Bury Their Dead, received critical acclaim.

He also wrote a young adult biography of author James Baldwin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychapel hillgaylgbtqchapel hill newsuncobituary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNC
'Mamba Mentality' helps UNC student inspire others on TikTok
UNC study finds uncovered nose may heighten COVID-19 risk
NC State, UNC students grapple with whether to leave campus
UNC student-led fundraiser looks to help peers return home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 1,000 positive cases reported late impact today's case count
Raleigh leaders gather for vigil following night of demonstrations
More young people could get colon cancer like Chadwick Boseman
Police identify man shot dead in Cary neighborhood
Voter-participation group helps locals get ready for election
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Bright, Not As Humid Tomorrow
Show More
Death toll from Hurricane Laura rises to 16; many from CO
2 special ops soldiers killed in California training crash
Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215
'This was hard to hear about': Reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death
'Mamba Mentality' helps UNC student inspire others on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News