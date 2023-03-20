Wake County man charged with rape involving a minor

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies arrested Jorge Raul Delacruz-Mejina, 36, on Sunday at his home in Wendell.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is facing charges in connection with sex acts involving a child.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Monday that deputies arrested Jorge Raul Delacruz-Mejina, 36, on Sunday at his home in Wendell.

He is charged with one count of crimes against nature, one count of statutory rape of a person who is 15 or younger , and one count of first-degree statutory rape.

Delacruz-Mejina was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $3 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said, and more charges could be filed.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood