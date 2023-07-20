Florida attempted murder suspect may be in Fayetteville area, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in Florida for violent crimes may be hiding out in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Raymond Rice Jr., 31, who is wanted in connection with attempted murder, may be in Cumberland County or the Charlotte area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, Florida said Rice is being sought after an armed carjacking on June 10 where the victim was violently stabbed in the neck.

That victim was hospitalized in a "life-threatening condition."

Rice has an active warrant for attempted murder, armed carjacking, and armed burglary. The sheriff's office said Rice has been known to be homeless but "has acquired resources through unsuspecting citizens," which led Florida authorities to believe that Rice has fled to North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals are involved in the search for Rice.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS or text **8477.