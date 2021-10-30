Runners return to the American Tobacco Trail for RDC Marathon supporting ALS research

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eager runners return to the American Tobacco Trail in Durham this weekend for fun, fellowship and a fundraiser. They came out early for the RDC 5K and 10K early on a chilly Saturday, for the races organized by Jason Biggs.He said the runners are motivated by the opportunity after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, along with its location at Durham's Streets at Southpoint mall."The ease of getting in here with parking, and the beautiful landscaping," are motivators, he said. "You're kind of in the city, but then you get to run out on the trail. And it's really pretty, with the leaves changing. They were just excited to be back! Back out here, racing, doing things they love. Exercise, seeing people, being safe. Those are some of the important things they've said to me so far."There's also the opportunity to wear costumes while running along the ATT on this Halloween weekend."This is actually from my brother," said runner Theo Sullivan, inside a bright pink inflatable costume. "He did this a couple of years ago, with his daughter. So I just put on the same suit!"Proceeds from the 5K benefit ALS research at Duke. Our friend and longtime ABC11 anchor Larry Stogner lost his battle with ALS in 2016, so support of the fundraiser is very personal for all who knew him.On Halloween morning, marathoners and half marathoners run the USATF certified Boston qualifier course.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the RDC events this weekend.