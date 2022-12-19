RDU officials to release holiday travel forecast

Thousands of people are expected to be getting a head start on their holiday travel this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials at RDU will reveal what they are expecting for the holiday travel rush.

AAA is already out with their predictions.

They say 184,000 North Carolinians are expected to travel by air this holiday season.

Nationwide, 7.2 million Americans are expected to fly. That is a 14% increase from last year and close to levels we saw in 2019.

Both AAA and the booking app Hopper say traveling may be more expensive this year, due to the demand and high costs for airlines.

Officials will release their holiday forecast at 10 a.m.