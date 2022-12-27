'Ridiculous': Canceled, delayed flights cause headaches for travelers at RDU

The issue was so dire that Southwest chartered a coach bus to take passengers on a canceled flight to Nashville -- about a nine-hour drive.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holiday travel is always dicey but Southwest Airlines was especially hard hit on Monday causing major inconveniences for travelers.

About 75% of the flight cancellations at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday were on Southwest.

Several people said they got on board the bus because they had to get to work Tuesday and it was better than dealing with a very long line of passengers trying to get rebooked on other flights.

The airline profusely apologized for these issues and said the challenges are "unacceptable."

Eric Forde was in Raleigh visiting family and was one of those getting on the bus to Tennessee.

"Our plane, we tracked the plane, it's coming back from Baltimore and it is on its way, but they still canceled the flight," Forde said. "This is kind of ridiculous."

As of late Monday afternoon, there were 46 cancellations at RDU and 69 delays.

Southwest said it is doing what it can to make things right.