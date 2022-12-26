Family headed to funeral gets stuck at RDU due to canceled flight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to see the expected holiday rush, with some added complications due to the major winter storm that hit much of the country.

Twenty-nine flights from RDU were canceled Monday morning.

One of the families stuck here were the Brackanridges. And unfortunately, Cindy Brackanridge's flight meant more than your average leisure trip.

"My father passed away. We're trying to get home," she said.

She was stranded, stressed and struggling to keep it together. Her husband always booked her travel, but he passed away recently too.

ABC11 reporter Tamara Scott searched for some flights and eventually found a way to get the Brackanridges to their destination in Las Vegas under budget.

"Sometimes people just give up but you have to keep fighting, so I got to look at the positive side of it -- like you (Tamara) helping me right now. Evidently you were sent here to help me," Cindy said.

Still the frustration over delayed and redirected travel persist as other families search for ways to get to where they're wanting to go.