Check out this 3,800-square-foot Raleigh home featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes

Check out a tour of the home in the media player above.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Triangle Parade of Homes is back and features more than 215 homes that range from $250,000 up to $2.2 million.One of those homes is on Crescent Square Street in Raleigh.The $549,115 home has a front porch with room for rocking chairs and a large bonus room.The home has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and is walking distance to greenway trails.Parade of Homes started September 26 runs through the following two weekends.