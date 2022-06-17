recall

Recall: More than 400K pill bottles recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pill bottles recalled over child resistance concerns

Over 407,000 pill bottles are being recalled for not meeting child-resistant packaging requirements.

The recalls, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), include pill bottles sold at supermarkets nationwide.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin.

There's nothing wrong with the medication but the bottles don't meet standards for child resistance. That means a child could open them and accidentally ingest the medications inside.

RELATED: New report finds increase in melatonin overdoses in children

All the bottles are branded by either Walgreens or Kroger.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the CPSC's website, as well as both retail store websites.

CPSC is recalling:


  • 34,660 Kroger Brand Acetaminophen, 100 count bottles

  • 25,660 Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles

  • 209,430 Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles and Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles

  • 137,300 Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles


    • The agency said the packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

    No injuries due to the hazard have been reported, CPSC said.

    Consumers are advised to "immediately" store the recalled products in a safe location and contact either Kroger or Aurohealth to get information on how to properly dispose of or return the product and receive a refund.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessproduct recallswalgreensrecallu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RECALL
    Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
    Goodyear recalling 173K tires that have been under investigation
    Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
    Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
    TOP STORIES
    NC severe weather risk increases
    Fayetteville State University receives $5.7M gift
    Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in NC
    'Forever chemicals' present in drinking water could cause cancer
    Our America: Fifty50 | Watch the full episode
    New video released in disappearance of pregnant postal worker
    Basketball player helps save life of referee who collapsed
    Show More
    NC housing market's impact from interest rate hike
    Woman paid $1,500 for Morgan Wallen concert but never got the tickets
    US authorizes first COVID shots for kids under 5; CDC review is next
    NC lawyer involved in Watergate fears US is making same mistakes again
    Senate OKs enhanced benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
    More TOP STORIES News