'A second chance at life': Raleigh nonprofit trains former inmates to become paralegals

The nonprofit, RREPS or Recidivism Reduction Educational Program Services, is teaming up with Red Hat, Smith-Anderson Law Firm and Meredith College to educate and train former inmates to become paralegals at no cost.
There are limited spots, candidates must meet certain specifications to qualify for the program, and once completed, the training and internship portions, RREPS will then help with finding jobs in the field.
Pittman says the program will help many individuals and it surely would've helped him in a past life.
"As someone who has been just as involved and has been in the criminal justice system, for somebody coming out of it, this is extremely important, it is a leg up that they may need in life to have a second chance at life."
Pittman says they are still taking applications for the program which kicks off later this year -- for more details on the nonprofit, check here.