hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian: Jeep abandoned on shore at Myrtle Beach among choppy waves from Hurricane Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - -- In one unusual sight caused in part by Hurricane Dorian, an abandoned red SUV caught a few waves along Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.

It's not known why the Jeep was left there. Several people caught the Jeep on camera as it appeared to be at serious risk of being swallowed up into the sea.

North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Patrick Dowling tells The Associated Press no injuries were reported, but several people were taken to shelters. The spokesman says officials believe one or more suspected tornadoes from Hurricane Dorian damaged several residences and mobile homes in the city Thursday morning. In Emerald Isle, North Carolina, a tornado touched down and damaged several modular homes and an RV park.

More than 215,000 homes and businesses were without power as Hurricane Dorian lashes the southeastern coast with wind and rain. More than 200,000 of the outages were being reported Thursday morning in the coastal counties of South Carolina. But lights are also out in southeastern Georgia.

Outages will likely spread up the East Coast as Dorian moves north. Duke Energy projects Dorian will knock out electrical service to about 700,000 customers in the Carolinas.
