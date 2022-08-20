Rare Red Panda cub born at zoo in UK

Zookeepers in England announced the arrival of a red panda cub at Paradise Wildlife Park.

ENGLAND -- Zookeepers in England announced the arrival of a red panda cub at Paradise Wildlife Park.

The cub, nicknamed "Little Red", was born in July 2022.

Little Red is being called a "miracle cub" not only because Red Pandas are an endangered species, but also because the cub's father, Nam Pang, passed away about a month before he was born.

Nam Pang and the mother panda, Tilly, were a part of an international breeding program, and had not become pregnant over the past four years. However, two weeks after Pang's death zookeepers realized Tilly was pregnant.

Zookeepers will find out the sex of Little Red when they do its first help check over the next few months.

According to a conservation group, there are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the world.