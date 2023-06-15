Two red panda cubs born at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two red pandas are ready to be seen by the public at the Greensboro Science Center starting today.

The science center announced the births on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The male and female were born on May 26 to Tai and Usha.

This is the second red panda litter at the science center in Greensboro.

In addition to being able to see the cubs through a window, guests can watch feedings that take place as they grow.