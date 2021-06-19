Pets & Animals

Help name first litter of red wolf pups born in public exhibit at NC Zoo in more than 20 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Help name red wolf pups born at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time in two decades, a red wolf litter was born in the public enclosure at the NC Zoo.

The Zoo has a successful breeding program -- just last year a litter of five pups made it the second largest pack in the U.S.

The pups, born to parents Flint and Sassy, will be named after rivers in the Southeastern United States. That's the historical habitat of the red wolf, a critically endangered species.

According to National Geographic, the only place where red wolves remain in the wild is in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in eastern North Carolina, with fewer than three dozen remaining of the animals remaining. The species was previously declared extinct in the wild in 1980 before a few pairs were released from captive breeding into the wild in 1987.

Red wolves mate for life, meaning Flint and Sassy will be together forever. Zoo patrons can name the six pups by choosing their favorite names here. The poll closes June 28 at 4 p.m. and the winning names will be announced June 30.

RELATED: Here's when the NC Zoo could break ground on new Asia expansion
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsasheboronccontestswild animalscute animalsendangered speciesnc zoopuppy
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 missing as tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
Merging where the lane ends not 'jumping the line'; may become the law
2 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting; activists say city needs to step up
Despite incentives, fewer North Carolinians vaccinated each week
Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form today
Sheriff IDs pilot killed when airplane crashes in Kinston
Triangle residents call Juneteenth a reminder to educate oneself
Show More
Spring Lake first municipality in Cumberland County to make Juneteenth official holiday
LATEST: Gov. Cooper urges more people to get vaccinated
Cary dad's Facebook group, Dads Married to Doctors, grows globally
Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor
UNC student body president slams his own university
More TOP STORIES News