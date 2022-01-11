Three-judge panel rules NC's redistricting maps can stand

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-judge panel has ruled that North Carolina's legislative redistricting maps can move forward.An appeal to the state Supreme Court is likely."I am disappointed by the three-judge panel's decision to uphold the partisanly gerrymandered maps," said Bobbie Richardson, NC Democratic Party Chair. "The evidence presented demonstrates that Republicans lied to their colleagues when they promised a fair and transparent redistricting process. They cheated by using secret maps and closed-door strategy sessions, then destroyed the maps they used. They are trying to steal seats through illegal partisan gerrymandering and are choosing to proceed with costly litigation that hardworking taxpayers will pay for."The panel disagreed. In their decision, the judges denied the plaintiffs' request for Declaratory Judgement and for Permanent Injunctive Relief.The panel said the filing period for 2022 elections will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and continue through noon on March 4.Just weeks after North Carolina's Court of Appeals undid an order that temporarily blocked candidates from filing for legislative seats, candidates and other insiders awaited this decision on the future of the legislative maps.At odds is how lawmakers drew their districts; with some arguing the current maps amount to lawmakers choosing their voters instead of voters choosing their lawmakers."We know that the state Supreme Court has decided in the past that partisan gerrymandering violates the state constitution," said congressional candidate Nathan Click, a Democrat. "And I can't think of a situation where we get more Democrat voters in a state, but less Democrat representation for the state. That math just doesn't work."Previously, the primaries were scheduled for March and have since been pushed to May."We know that no matter what happens, this case is going to get appealed to the state Supreme Court," Click said."The most important thing is voters this cycle get fair maps," Click said in a December interview with ABC11. "And however that happens, I'll deal with whatever inconveniences come my way."