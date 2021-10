Cary - Regal Crossroads & IMAX

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Regal Theatres are beginning to reopen in North Carolina.The company announced that the following central North Carolina locations would reopen May 7:The Regal Brier Creek location is scheduled to reopen May 14.Health and safety measures will remain in place at all locations.