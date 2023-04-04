Raleigh Catholic Diocese gathers to renew vows

All this week on ABC11, we're looking at religious faith and the role it plays in shaping and guiding our lives.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All this week on ABC11, we're looking at religious faith and the role it plays in shaping and guiding our lives.

Tuesday we look at a very special religious ceremony that will take place.

It's the annual Chrism Mass, during which hundreds of priests from the 54-county Raleigh Catholic Diocese will gather together to renews their vows.

Among those who will be doing that today is Father Michael Burbeck, who is the vicar general for the Diocese.

Father Burbeck talked to ABC11 Anchor John Clark about why the annual gathering is so special and what called him to the priesthood.