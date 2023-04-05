Families and friends around the world will gather to eat, pray, sing and reflect on their Jewish heritage.

Local Rabbi reflects on importance of Passover in Jewish faith

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Faith Week on ABC11 is showcasing the Jewish faith, on the holy day of Passover.

Families and friends around the world will gather to eat, pray, sing and reflect on their Jewish heritage for the holiday.

Passover commemorates the deliverance of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. The traditional Passover meal, Seder, is the central event.

Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Temple Beth Or in Raleigh talked about the importance of the meal and why Passover has endured for thousands of years.