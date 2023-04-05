WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Local Rabbi reflects on importance of Passover in Jewish faith

WTVD logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 3:36PM
Passover begins this evening
EMBED <>More Videos

Families and friends around the world will gather to eat, pray, sing and reflect on their Jewish heritage.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Faith Week on ABC11 is showcasing the Jewish faith, on the holy day of Passover.

Families and friends around the world will gather to eat, pray, sing and reflect on their Jewish heritage for the holiday.

SEE ALSO: Raleigh Catholic Diocese gathers to renew vows

Passover commemorates the deliverance of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. The traditional Passover meal, Seder, is the central event.

Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Temple Beth Or in Raleigh talked about the importance of the meal and why Passover has endured for thousands of years.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW