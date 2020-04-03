Religion & Spirituality

A message from Rabbi Solomon for Kabbalat Shabbat, as services are canceled due to COVID-19

Religious services across the nation have been canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On this Friday, here's a virtual message for Kabbalat Shabbat, the welcoming of the Jewish Sabbath, which begins tonight at sundown.

The message is from Rabbi Eric Solomon from Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh.

Watch the video above for the whole message.
