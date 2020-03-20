Religion & Spirituality

A message for Kabbalat Shabbat this Friday, as services are canceled across the nation due to COVID-19

Religious services across the nation have been canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On this Friday, here's a virtual message for Kabbalat Shabbat, the welcoming of the Jewish Sabbath, which begins tonight at sundown.

The message is from Rabbi Matthew Soffer of Judea Reform Congregation in Durham.

"Inside each and every one of us is an opportunity in every moment to shine light and to be showing love," he said.

