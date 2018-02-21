Triangle social media memories of the Rev. Billy Graham

One of my favorite pictures: my grandad with Billy Graham during a Shreveport Crusade. pic.twitter.com/vcC5BeGpf3 — Chet Harvey (@chet_harvey) February 21, 2018

I’m 30 years old, working toward ordained pastoral ministry, and my dad just showed me this picture for the first time?! (Lady in pink is my mom, stud on the right edge is dad.) #BillyGraham pic.twitter.com/0Ccvcir3DT — Twerp Smurf (@tripsmith24) February 21, 2018

Historians like me have spent much of their lives studying @BillyGraham.



One of the world’s most loved pastors died today. May we learn from his mistakes and celebrate his strengths. He made the world his church. — Kate Bowler (@KatecBowler) February 21, 2018

I saw Billy Graham preach on the field at Carter Finely Stadium when I was a teenager but a more poignant memory is watching his Crusades on tv with my dad. — Sherry Stolp (@sherrystolp) February 21, 2018

What a man.... Billy Graham. What a gift to this world and a disciple of Jesus Christ. Heavens rejoicing. I am positive that he will hear, “well done, my good and faithful servant.” ❤️ #RIPBillyGraham — Shannon Stewart (@shannonstewart1) February 21, 2018

Rev. Billy Graham, I remember watching you when I was a child as my dad gathered the entire family around the TV to watch, listen, learn & come to Know Christ! You were ALWAYS non judgmental! You just Taught about the love of Christ! #TrulyChristlike 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QENTljbhYJ — TonyB50 (@TLB_4TYJAp) February 21, 2018

Courage is contagious.

When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.



Billy Graham #RIP pic.twitter.com/4yjJRMnWUf — Fields Jackson, Jr (@fleejack) February 21, 2018

In 1954 I was unsaved and knew it! On August 21, at about 9 PM at Fort McCleanan, AL, I heard Billy Graham proclaim the Gospel. That glorious night my darkness turned to light when Jesus Christ received me into arms. Thank you Billy!! — John Halsey (@halseybimi) February 21, 2018

My mom got saved at a Billy Graham event in Cleveland on the third base line of their old baseball stadium. She introduced Jesus and Christianity to my dad years later when they met. I’m thankful for #BillyGraham and his ministry. — Kyle Scarbro (@kjscarbro) February 21, 2018

Me and @JerryFalwellJr at @BillyGraham 95th birthday celebration. I just happened to be there! What a legacy he leaves!! pic.twitter.com/JLPRyTGP8M — Kevin Barbour (@theerevkev) February 21, 2018

Welcome home Billy.



“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now...I will have gone into the presence of God.” -Billy Graham — Chris Rajala (@ChrisRajala) February 21, 2018

Rest in peace Billy Graham. Thank you for allowing the Lord to use you in incredible ways during your lifetime! Your voice, your leadership, and your courage will not be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/5dGC94fcc9 — Kyle Alston (@chartermem07) February 21, 2018

