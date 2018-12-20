Remains of train stowaway found 100 miles apart, deputies say

ROBESON CO., N.C. (WTVD) --Investigators identified the owner of a skull found in Dec. near railroad tracks in Lumberton.
The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office said the skull belonged to Varcy Locklear, 24, of Pembroke.
Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Locklear's skull was found Dec. 11 off Heritage Road near NC-20 in Rex, North Carolina. Six weeks earlier, investigators found Locklear's body near a train track in Enfield, North Carolina.
Investigators believe Locklear was a stowaway on a train when some sort of incident resulted in his death.
Anyone with information about Locklear or what happened is asked to call 910-671-3100.