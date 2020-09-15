When will students return to class? Tuesday's Wake County Public School System meeting could provide answer

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System may reveal Tuesday when it hopes to bring children back into the physical classroom.
Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to update the county's Board of Education with a plan for in-person learning. That update is scheduled to take place during the board's regularly scheduled 5:30 p.m. meeting.
Other Triangle school districts appear to be committed to sticking with their remote learning plans for now. Durham Pubilc Schools said it is committed to virtual learning for the first nine weeks. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is likewise sticking with online classes through the entire current semester.
Before the WCPSS 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting even takes place, we will have a better understanding of when high school athletes will be able to practice and play again.
WCPSS has a 4 p.m. work session scheduled specifically to talk about athletics.
The Co-Curricular Activities and Athletics Sub Committee, which formed in June 2020 to plan out extra-curricular activities for the 2020-2021 school year, will give an overview of their work to the WCPSS Board of Education.
