Wastewater treatment plant in Charlotte makes beer from recycled water

Renew Brew is the first locally brewed beer using recycled water in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wastewater treatment plant in Charlotte is recreating beer in an ultra-sustainable fashion.

It's called Renew Brew, and it's the first beer in the Carolinas made using recycled wastewater.

Charlotte brewery Town Brewing has partnered with Charlotte Water and water technology company XYLEM to make it.

Here's how it's made:

Charlotte Water processes 85 million gallons of water a day. Instead of returning it to the Catawba River, the water goes through extra purification and is tested for 150 contaminants.

Experts say the process is the future and could be a solution for communities where water is scarce.

Renew Brew won best in show at the Queen City Brewers Festival blind taste testing.

The beer is not yet for sale, but you can try it at Town Brewing's 420 Festival next month.