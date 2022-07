MINT HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A strategic rescue had to be made by crews just outside of Charlotte.Fire crews helped a man who got stuck in a grain silo on Wednesday.Officials say the grain was up to his chest and one wrong move would have caused him to be buried.The man was finally strapped into a harness and pulled to safety after nearly an hour.It's not known how the man got in the predicament in the first place.