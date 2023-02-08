'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.

According to police, a driver ran off the road on Bishop L N Forbes Street and hit 12 headstones at the town's oldest African-American cemetery.

"I think that was disgusting! Awful! What is this world coming to," said one woman who came to visit her brother-in-law's grave. "No respect for the dead."

In a press release, WPD said as soon as the driver crashed, a witness saw the driver and a passenger run away from the crash site. They left behind the Ford vehicle they were driving because it was no longer driveable.

"I would be devastated that someone that inconsiderate would knock over headstones. They ain't got nothing else to do. It's just ridiculous," the woman continued.

Cemetery staff told ABC11 that it would be at least a month before new headstones were installed.

As of Wednesday, the mess from the crash was all cleaned up. However, the damaged headstones were missing and unidentifiable.

"(Cemetery workers) took time to make it perfect for their loved ones. It's just terrible," the woman said. "I hope they catch the guys that did it. I really do. That's awful! I couldn't believe it."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.