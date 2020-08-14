abc11 together

Durham teens hold virtual concert to brighten spirits of isolated retirees

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Talented teen musicians brightened the spirits of retirement community residents in Chapel Hill on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the World Mission Society Church of God teen orchestra hosted a virtual performance for Carolina Meadows, a retirement and continuing care community.

The orchestra members gathered at their church and connected with their audience via Zoom.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel joined the concert and offered remarks to the orchestra members and audience.

The church and its teen orchestra said they wanted to share their love of music and bring joy to the retirees who are isolated because of COVID-19.
