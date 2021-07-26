NC State's running back Ricky Person Jr. hosts school's first NIL event

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State running back Ricky Person Jr. is taking advantage of the new NCAA name, image and likeness rule.
On Sunday, the junior hosted his first Person Academy football camp in Franklinton as a way to pay back a community that raised him.
He said giving back to the community was a great way to kickoff his use of NIL.
Other Wolfpack players were also there to help Person Jr. coach the kids, including quarterback Devin Leary.
Person did make money from the event but said for him it's never about the money it's about the kids.
He plans to host more events like this in the future. To find information on the next session, check here.
