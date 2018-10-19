NYPD officers will now be required to share their full names and ranks with people who they stop on the street.Officers will hand out business cards.It's all part of the "Right to Know" act.The cards have information on the back about how to file a complaint against an officer and even obtain body camera video.The police union says the law will discourage officers from addressing crime."As we've said from the beginning, the 'Right to Know' laws will discourage police officers from proactively addressing crime and disorder and will lead to more frivolous complaints. The City Council has continuously piled on new burdens and second-guessing for our police officers, creating unnecessary distractions for them that will ultimately make NYC a more dangerous place," said Patrick J. Lynch, PBA President.