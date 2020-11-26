Health & Fitness

Rite Aid to offer COVID-19 vaccine for free once it's available

Rite Aid said it will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine at locations across the country as soon as it's available.
Rite Aid has confirmed it will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine for free as soon as it's available.

In a statement sent to customers, Rite Aid said it will be distributing the vaccine at locations across the country.

"Through our partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an official COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider, we are staged and ready to make this life-saving vaccine available in all of the communities we serve when it becomes available to Rite Aid," the statement said.

People will be able to schedule an appointment to get the two shots that provide protection from the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrite aidcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least one dead in Durham shooting, police say
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
George Floyd's family planning memorial center in Raleigh
COVID-19 LATEST: NC hits another record number of hospitalizations
Changes to expect in store and online on Black Friday
Want a seasonal job? Here's where to look during the pandemic
COVID-19 forcing some travelers to alter Thanksgiving plans
Show More
Carolina Theatre of Durham to temporarily close at the start of 2021
Miss Indian NC organizes food drive to benefit Native-Americans
Childhood cancer survivors make donation to children with cancer
Durham church, Rescue Mission feed hundreds before Thanksgiving
2 shootings in Durham, 1 fatal, less than a day apart
More TOP STORIES News