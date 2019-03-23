Uncategorized

River flooding continues in Midwest with more rain heading toward region

By DANIEL MANZO
The Missouri River and Mississippi River continue to wreak havoc on parts of the Plains and Midwest as record river flooding continues to pose a threat to communities.

Parts of the Missouri River near St. Joseph, Missouri; Atchison, Kansas; Leavenworth, Kansas; and Parkville, Missouri, are seeing river flooding currently at -- or expected to rise to -- moderate and major flood stage. The Missouri River is receding below notable flood stage in Omaha.

However, the Missouri River is expected to flood downstream near Plattsmouth, Nebraska, through next week. The flooding will continue to cause stress on levees along the Missouri River.

There is also river flooding on the Mississippi River along the borders of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. The river will likely remain high through the weekend.

In Minnesota and Wisconsin, gradual snow melt will cause rising river levels into next week. Flooding could occur due to ice jams as well.

Rainfall is expected to move into this area on Saturday, with a storm developing and moving across the Plains. Locally, a half inch or more of rain is possible in this region through this weekend.

The rain should not have a major influence on area rivers, but there is potential for some local exacerbation of ongoing river flooding.

The storm entering the Plains was responsible for three reported tornadoes on Friday in parts of Texas and Colorado and hail over 2 inches in diameter across parts of Texas.

The storm will move fairly quickly and not strengthen tremendously, therefore impacts should be marginal across the Plains this weekend. Some rain will move across Plains into Sunday morning. A few strong thunderstorms will move across Oklahoma and Arkansas, however, the threat should remain marginal, with gusty winds and some hail being the concern.

A storm is arriving Saturday in the western U.S. and bringing some heavy rain to parts of California and some mountain snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Locally, up to 1 foot of snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada Mountains this weekend.

Another storm will arrive in the region on Sunday night and early Monday with heavy rain mainly concentrated in Northern California.

A more-potent storm will arrive in the middle of the upcoming week that could have significant impacts across parts of the region.
