Truck overturns, spills fluid forcing hours-long closure of 2-lane road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An electrician's truck overturned on a two-lane road in Fayetteville, blocking traffic for several hours Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on River Road near I-295.

The truck that crashed had flipped onto its driver's side. Fluid leaked out onto the road and had to be cleaned up by emergency responders.

The driver did get out of the truck without help from emergency responders. The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the crash. The road remained closed until 11:30 a.m.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the crash.