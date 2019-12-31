Roanoke Rapids' boy featured in People Magazine for fighting child abuse

By
The honors keep rolling in for a North Carolina 11-year-old fighting child abuse.

Elijah Lee from Roanoke Rapids is featured in the latest issue of People Magazine.

SEE ALSO | NC 10-year-old organizing march against child abuse

Over a year ago, Lee went to the Roanoke Rapids police station to take out permits for a march against child abuse he was organizing. He has also worked to raise thousands of dollars for Halifax Regional Medical Center to create a pediatric safe room as part of his mission.



In November, Lee's activism caught the attention of Marvel. He has been featured on Marvel's Hero Project series on Disney+ which created an episode about Lee and a comic in his image.

SEE ALSO | 'Marvel's Hero Project' to feature 11-year-old Roanoke Rapids boy's activism

The new article in People highlights Lee and other Hero Project kids for the impact they're making on the world.
