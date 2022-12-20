Man found in car pulled from river was shot, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday that a man whose body was found last week in a car pulled from the Roanoke River had been shot.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Keyon West, 28. West had been reported missing on Dec. 5.

An autopsy determined that West died from a gunshot wound.

The vehicle was pulled from the water on Dec. 14 at the Weldon boating access.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department asks that anyone with information please contact Sgt. M Worrell at (252) 533-2810 or call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.