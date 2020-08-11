Robbins police officer shoots man armed with shotgun

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robbins police officer shot a man armed with a shotgun on Monday evening.Robbins Mayor Ronnie English said the man was reportedly walking around town shooting the gun. A responding officer saw the man walking through the parking lot of an In-n-Out store and shot him.The mayor said the man was placed into an ambulance. He did not know the man's condition.No other details were immediately available.An ABC11 crew is on its way to the scene.The Moore County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.