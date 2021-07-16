bear

NC man facing charges for shooting, killing bear on neighbor's property

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man is facing charges after he shot and killed a bear on his neighbor's property on Thursday, wildlife officials say.

The neighbor told WLOS the man shot the bear from across the street.

"He could have hit our house, he could have hit our neighbor's house or the house directly behind us, which is a clear line of sight from where he was standing," said the man who did not want to be named.

Robert Buchsbaum, 70, of Buncombe County, was charged with negligent hunting, taking a wild animal and hunting during the closed season by the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission. Officers said there are few cases where it would be legal for someone to shoot a bear on another person's property.

Not only were Buschbaum's weapon seized, he could also face a fine up to $2,000.

"If someone was being attacked by the bear or being chased by the bear, yes, if they were trying to protect someone else or if someone asked them to," Officer Hunter Foster said.
