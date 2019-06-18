Robert Downey Jr. asks Atlantic Beach shark attack survivor Paige Winter to join his Footprint Coalition

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. -- Actor Robert Downey Jr. posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday offering Paige Winter, the teen who survived a shark attack on the North Carolina coast, an ambassador position with his Footprint Coalition.



Paige, 17, lost part of her left leg and had her hands damaged when a shark bit her at Atlantic Beach on June 2.

Her father immediately jumped into the water to save her.

Paige's father, Charlie Winter, spoke publicly last week for the first time at the news conference about what happened in the water.

"I turned to where Paige was and there was no Paige. Paige was underwater. There was pink on the water; I saw pink and it was moving," Charlie said. "It didn't take any seconds. It was just an immediate dad thing. I went straight to where the pink was and I dove under and I grabbed her. I grabbed her with my left arm and I pulled her up over the water. And when I pulled her up a shark came up with her, and it was a big shark. The head was--it was a big shark. I kind of thrashed it a little bit, and it had a big eye--just staring at you. I immediately just started to hit it. I read five times, it could've been 10 it could've been three, I don't know, I wasn't keeping track. I know I was hitting and I hit it with everything I could and it let go. I immediately grabbed her under my right arm...I turned and I started to run immediately back to shore."

In the same news conference, Paige's doctors gave an update on her condition.

Dr. Richard Zeri, the plastic surgeon working on Paige's hands, began his comments by asking Robert Downey Jr. to follow Paige on Instagram, a request Paige made to help "lighten the mood a bit."

"She's a big fan, perhaps his biggest fan," Dr. Zeri said of Downey Jr.

EMBED More News Videos

Paige Winter's doctors ask Iron Man to follow her on Instagram


Days later, Iron Man got the message.

"This is a heroic story of resilience...I'm a fan, gotta tell ya and YES, I will follow you on Instagram," Downey Jr. said to Paige on Instagram.

Towards the end of the video, he asks Paige to be his North Carolina ambassador for his Footprint Coalition, an organization that will work towards sustainability of Mother Earth.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SHARK ATTACKS 2019

Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island

19-year-old surfer recovering in hospital after shark bite at North Carolina beach
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sharkssurvivor storyadam lambertatlantic beachshark attackgood morning america
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News