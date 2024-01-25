Wake County Public School System Superintendent to talk about first 100 days on the job

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System's new superintendent has completed his first 100 days on the job. Now, he plans to speak about what he's learned.

Dr. Robert Taylor spent his first 100 days listening, learning and connecting with school district members. Thursday night at 7, he will give a public presentation about what he learned and what his next steps will be to help Wake County Public School System move forward.

Taylor was hired in July 2023. His first day was Oct. 1.

He succeeded Catty Moore, who retired on July 1 after five years as superintendent and more than 30 years working in the district.

Dr. Robert Taylor has strong ties to North Carolina that start at Fayetteville State University.

Before taking the job at WCPSS, Taylor was the state superintendent of the Mississippi State Board of Education. Before that, he spent two years as a deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Taylor has particularly strong connections to the Sandhills.

He worked as superintendent of Bladen County Schools for nearly a decade. He was named 2017 Sandhills RESA Superintendent of the Year and in 2018 was named NCAAHPERD Superintendent of the Year for his work in school nutrition, health, and physical education.

Before joining Bladen County, Taylor worked at Cumberland County Schools as a middle-school teacher, assistant principal, and principal. He later served as assistant superintendent for administrative services in Clinton City Schools.

Taylor received his bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Southern Mississippi and later obtained a master's degree in school administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Fayetteville State University. He has served as an advisor to the schools of education at UNC Pembroke and Fayetteville State.