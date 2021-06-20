EMS worker shot at Juneteenth event in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EMS worker was shot at a Juneteenth event in Raleigh.It happened just before 7 p.m. at Roberts Park, which is located on East Martin Street about a mile east of downtown Raleigh.The EMS worker's was taken to the hospital, but his injury was not life threatening.The person responsible for the shooting has not been identified.Raleigh Police Department asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 919-834-HELP.