Deputy-involved shooting reported in Robeson County

A Robeson County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting overnight.According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Elrod Road and Landis Drive near Maxton.The sheriff's office did not detail what led up to the deputy firing.The deputy was not injured.The person who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment.The sheriff requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation handle the investigation.No further details were released.