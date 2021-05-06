disney+ streaming service

Robin Roberts is 'Turning the Tables' with female celebrities in new Disney+ show

"We drink the tea and we spill the tea," Roberts teased about her upcoming series.
By Andrea Lans
Robin Roberts is inviting female celebrities for intimate and moving conversations on her new Disney+ series, "Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts."

"This project is very personal to me, and I'm proud to bring it to Disney+," Roberts said in a statement.

Different from traditional interviews, these discussions are more candid and the guests often interview Roberts, as well as each other, in an open format.

"It's called 'Turning the Tables' because they turn the tables on me and we turn the tables on each other," Roberts said on "Good Morning America."

The four-episode series explores topics such as identity, insecurity, overcoming health and emotional issues and discipline.

"To me, discipline is not knowing any other way but to pour your heart and soul into everything that you do because you love it so much," actress and singer Sofia Carson said in a first look clip shared on "Good Morning America."

Other guests include Debbie Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

"We drink the tea and we spill the tea," Roberts teased.

Roberts is also an excutive producer on the series along with LeBron James and his media conglomerate, The SpringHill Company.

"Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" premieres Wednesday, July 28 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
